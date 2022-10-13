China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.07

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 166110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.57 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

