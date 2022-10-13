China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

