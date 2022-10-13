China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.75

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $25.92. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ZNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.