Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,522.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,620.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,476.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

