CIBC Cuts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.86.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$10.92 and a 12-month high of C$21.58.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The business had revenue of C$198.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

