CIBC Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$16.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

NOA traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.63. 10,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,377. The company has a market cap of C$397.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,330,410.50. In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,033,777.40. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,330,410.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 494,500 shares of company stock worth $7,340,197.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

