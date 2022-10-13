Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $287.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Cigna by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

