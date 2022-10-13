Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.
Cinemark Trading Down 2.2 %
Cinemark stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
