CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.