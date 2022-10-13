Citigroup Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $213.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $172.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day moving average is $186.84.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

