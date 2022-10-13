Citigroup Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $386.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $410.00 to $386.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

MLM stock opened at $311.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.15. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

