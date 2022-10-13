Citigroup Trims Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Target Price to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

