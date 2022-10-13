Civic (CVC) Hits Market Cap of $117.80 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $117.80 million and $9.91 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Civic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Civic is 0.11797192 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,497,703.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.civic.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

