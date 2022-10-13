Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

CWEN stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

