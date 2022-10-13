Client First Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $166.47. 12,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

