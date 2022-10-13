Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 7,810 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.94. The stock had a trading volume of 92,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $281.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

