Close Asset Management Ltd Has $298.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 14.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

