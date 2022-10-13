Close Asset Management Ltd Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 988,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

