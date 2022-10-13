Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,028. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

