CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 195769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Bloom Burton downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
