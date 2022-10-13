Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

GLO stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

