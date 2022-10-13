Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent Stock Up 38.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNC opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Code Chain New Continent has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.

(Get Rating)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.