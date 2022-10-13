Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.15. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

