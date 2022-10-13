CoinEx Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $330,667.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $160.17 million and approximately $330,667.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is a cryptocurrency . CoinEx Token has a current supply of 3,830,645,898 with 708,633,582.211935 in circulation. The last known price of CoinEx Token is 0.04296938 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $310,708.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinex.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

