CoinField Coin (CFC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.01 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.01 million and approximately $6.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinField Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinField Coin is 0.25000674 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinfield.com/.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

