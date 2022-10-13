Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Update

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

APEOF stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Coloured Ties Capital has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.

