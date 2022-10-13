Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.27

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1105198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

