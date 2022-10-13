Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,470. The stock has a market cap of $414.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $31,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $102,686 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,417,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

