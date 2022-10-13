Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTG stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

