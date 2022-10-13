Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CTG stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
