COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMSP opened at $1.53 on Thursday. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

About COMSovereign

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.