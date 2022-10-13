Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

