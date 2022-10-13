Conflux Hits Market Cap of $74.49 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $74.49 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00264974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00118820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00736180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00563473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03606011 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,366,632.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

