Conflux Market Cap Hits $71.21 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $71.21 million and $4.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,341.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00266689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00117452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00740517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00565990 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00264737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03606011 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,366,632.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

