Conflux Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $74.21 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00265268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00119523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00741284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00564010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00262050 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03606011 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,366,632.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

