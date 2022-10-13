Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,280.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,280.00 and last traded at $1,337.13, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,329.70.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,522.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,556.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

