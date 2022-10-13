Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in September

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.5 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 18,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $127.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

