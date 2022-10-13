Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $16.10

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $15.57. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 1,495 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.06.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $717.19 million, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,492,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,499,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after buying an additional 370,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.