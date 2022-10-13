Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

CRBG opened at $19.81 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

