Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,325 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after acquiring an additional 211,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 252,633 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,878. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

