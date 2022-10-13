Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 72,470 Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 44.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Stock Performance

Tuya stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 10,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.02. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Tuya Profile

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

