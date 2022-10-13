Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 432.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,331,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

Marten Transport Price Performance

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTN stock remained flat at $20.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.