Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,723 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $45,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 86,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.