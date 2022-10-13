Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3,846.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,336 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $28,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,377. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.59.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

