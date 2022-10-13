Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of America’s Car-Mart worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRMT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $393.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $129.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $344.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

