Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

