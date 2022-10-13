Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 55 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 4.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $68,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $79,143,799. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,257.00. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,021. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,192.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,121.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,649.59 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

