Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 3.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $50,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.41. 40,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

