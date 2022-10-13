Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

