Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

