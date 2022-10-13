Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 11,957 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 654.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

